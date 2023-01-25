Cutsinger seeks meeting with Englewood Water District

Hurricane Ian caused a power surge that blasted through a control panel at the Englewood Water District reverse osmosis water treatment plant. It was one of several problems the district faced during and after the storm's direct hit on Sept. 28, 2022
ENGLEWOOD — In the wake of a requested report from Sarasota County Attorney Rick Elbrecht to Sarasota County Commissioners about the Englewood Water District, Commissioner Ron Cutsinger wants a meeting with district and Charlotte County officials.
“I believe it would be beneficial to have what I'll call an ‘after-action’ report on Hurricane Ian storm response. The goal is not to point fingers but to identify any potential issues that need to be updated or improved,” Cutsinger wrote in an email.
He said he had asked County Administrator Jonathan Lewis to arrange for a meeting with EWD officials, himself, Charlotte County Commissioner Bill Truex, who represents West County along with key staff.
Through an email, EWD Administrator Ray Burroughs wrote that he would “be happy to meet with the Commissioners.”
“I’d like to discuss funding opportunities going forward with both Sarasota and Charlotte Counties,” Burroughs added, saying he had sent both commissioners the district’s hurricane response video that is viewable at www.englewoodwater.com.
In an email to Cutsinger posted on the county’s website Tuesday, Burroughs’ executive assistant Teresa Herzog wrote Supervisor Taylor Meals was asking for such a meeting between himself, Burroughs, Cutsinger and Truex.
“I am open to whatever works for all,” Cutsinger responded.
In mid-November, frustrated by the problems EWD encountered during Hurricane Ian, Cutsinger said he wanted to know more about the district’s legal relationship and its collaboration with the county.
“I’m not pointing fingers or any recrimations, but it took a long time before and after the storm,” Cutsinger said at the time.
Hard-hit by Hurricane Ian, the district struggled for days after the storm to provide service to its customers, relying on an interconnection with the county to provide additional water.
The hurricane severely damaged the control panel at the district’s reverse osmosis water treatment plant and damaged an emergency generator at its sewage treatment plant, causing raw sewage to sit in the lines for 2.5 days until repairs were completed.
The problems forced the district to put a boil water notice in effect for some time and urged customers to conserve as much as possible. District officials also asked people to refrain from putting water into the waste system of flushing toilets whenever possible during that time.
Elbrecht’s report noted that EWD is a special district created by the Legislature in 1959 with general oversight by the Statehouse.
That oversight takes two forms: a failure to file required reports or a general oversight review process to aid the legislature in decision-making.
“While Sarasota County has no direct oversight or control over the District, it can engage with the Legislature regarding a review of the District’s response to Hurricane Ian,” the report concluded.
Cutsinger did not indicate what results he hoped to achieve with the meeting other than identifying potential issues and improvements that could be made.
