Cutsinger seeks meeting with Englewood Water District

Hurricane Ian EWD control panel damage

Hurricane Ian caused a power surge that blasted through a control panel at the Englewood Water District reverse osmosis water treatment plant. It was one of several problems the district faced during and after the storm's direct hit on Sept. 28, 2022 

 PROVIDED BY ENGLEWOOD WATER DISTRICT

ENGLEWOOD — In the wake of a requested report from Sarasota County Attorney Rick Elbrecht to Sarasota County Commissioners about the Englewood Water District, Commissioner Ron Cutsinger wants a meeting with district and Charlotte County officials.

“I believe it would be beneficial to have what I'll call an ‘after-action’ report on Hurricane Ian storm response. The goal is not to point fingers but to identify any potential issues that need to be updated or improved,” Cutsinger wrote in an email.

Ron Cutsinger

Sarasota County Commissioner Ron Cutsinger speaks at an event in April, 2022. 


Ron Cutsinger

Ron Cutsinger
ESewdian100522abaaa.jpg (copy)

Cooked wires at the control of the Englewood Water District’s reverse osmosis water treatment plant, courtesy of Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28, 2022.
