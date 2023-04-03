SARASOTA — Could land designated for government use be used for affordable housing in Sarasota County?
It was a question posed by Commissioner Ron Cutsinger during a recent County Commission meeting.
Cutsinger made the suggestion after commissioners had already approved the potential sale of a county-owner parcel in Englewood to the Community Housing Trust to develop an affordable housing complex.
While that property on North McCall Road did not have "GU" zoning in place, the designation for government use, it had been declared as surplus property by commissioners in 2013.
“I think this might help us," Cutsinger said about that action. "There are some GU lands that might be suitable for affordable housing.”
GU zoned properties are typically those “where national, state, or local governmental activities are conducted, and where governments or other public entities hold title to such lands,” the county’s Uniform Development Code states.
Another section of that code provision does allow for a residential component.
Commissioners Mark Smith agreed Cutsinger’s suggestion was a good idea.
“I have to agree,” Smith said. “It poses some challenges, but I think there’s an opportunity there to really help out, especially in regard to housing for the county’s first responders and county employees.”
Mike Moran was positive as well.
“I could easily support it,” Moran said.
Commissioner Nancy Detert also voiced initial support for the idea, but had a caveat.
“I’d like to see the language that you’re proposing well in advance of any meeting, though,” she said.
Cutsinger asked that staff from the county’s planning department research the matter and prepare a report in 30 days so commissioners could discuss the issued in depth.
Deputy County Administrator Steve Botelho, sitting in for County Administrator Jonathan Lewis that day, suggested 45 days instead, but added that it could happen "even sooner.”
“We’re just trying to get another tool out there,” Cutsinger said.
