CAPE HAZE — The Federal Communications Commission will decide whether to cut the cord for landline phone service to Little Gasparilla Island.
The decision could be a first in Florida, hanging up on traditional landline telephone service.
Like Knight and Don Pedro islands, the 7-mile long Little Gasparilla Island — south of the Don Pedro Island State Park and north of the Boca Grande Causeway — remains bridgeless. Its residents depend upon boats and water taxis as ferries to and from the island.
Most of the island’s 500 homes are vacation rentals; however, 26 residences on Little Gasparilla maintain “legacy” landlines, according to an application Embarq Florida Inc. filed with the FCC.
The carrier filed the application on behalf of CenturyLink which rebranded last year as Lumen.
The bottom line is Embarq Florida expects rising costs to continue for landline services to the island. The company claims its equipment providing landline phone services onto the island is deteriorating and in need of frequent repair.
“To maintain voice service on the island, Embarq Florida would need to upgrade or replace those facilities at a substantial cost that is unlikely to be recoverable given the small number of remaining Embarq Florida customers and the abundance of alternative, wireless-based providers in the area,” Embarc claimed in its application.
Landlines may also be sunk by cell technology and availability.
“Consumers are seeking next-generation products to stay connected, and we are transitioning away from certain legacy products and facilities to focus on meeting customers’ demands for more modern services,” Lumen spokeswoman Danielle Spears told The Daily Sun in an email.
Embarq notified the few remaining landline customers on the island they need to go totally cellular.
“We know change is hard and are committed to working with our customers to ensure a smooth transition to another voice provider,” Spears said.
A VIEW FROM THE ISLAND
Landlines are not completely obsolete to all islanders.
The artist and retired elementary school teacher Linda Soderquist lived on Little Gasparilla for 27 years before she and her husband, Chuck, sold their home and moved to the mainland in 2019.
On the island, with the exception for a few “oldsters,” Soderquist said most islanders depended upon cell service. That doesn’t mean landlines were obsolete. She would order movies from Direct TV and be billed on her landline phone bill.
“It’s been a train coming down the tracks,” said Richard Leydon, president of the Little Gasparilla Property Owners Association. “As a businessman, I understand (discontinuation of landline service) makes a lot of financial sense.”
But as a year-round islander, Leydon said he’d like to keep his landline. He does concede the functionality of landlines has waned. The quality of the service leaves much to be desired.
Even Little Gasparilla’s volunteer fire department switched from landlines to cellular service.
In the wake of hurricanes and tropical storms, landlines proved themselves more dependable than cell service. Even so, Leydon suggested he could not see the overwhelming owners of the vacation homes keeping up the expense of maintaining landlines.
Fortunately, too, Soderquist said most, if not all, islanders will evacuate Little Gasparilla Island when threatened by a tropical storm or hurricane.
FCC DOUBTS
Embarq had hoped for a quick decision, but FCC officials apparently have questions. The decision will not be on a fast track.
“I am glad they are concerned about us,” Leydon said about the FCC wanting more time before making its judgment.
In a public notice last month, FCC officials suggested they weren’t thoroughly convinced one or more of the alternative mobile wireless services satisfies “an adequate replacement” for the landlines.
The FCC wants more details before it allows a “technological transition” on Little Gasparilla Island.
For further information, contact Michele Berlove at 202-418-1477 or email Michele.Berlove@fcc.gov of the Competition Policy Division, Wireline Competition Bureau.
