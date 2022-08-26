ENGLEWOOD — Danny Duncan, a celebrity YouTube prankster/skateboarder, has had more than 1.5 billion views and generated more than $50 million in sales from his “Virginity Rocks” and other merchandise brands.
Since graduating from Lemon Bay High School in 2010, Duncan has been investing pieces of his $5 million net worth in his hometown and family.
He gifted his sister with a new car and bought his mother a new house, capturing both surprises in YouTube videos.
During the pandemic, he paid for alternative-prom tickets for Lemon Bay seniors and their guests.
When he learned of a proposed 310-unit development off River Road, he outbid the developer to buy the 94-acre parcel and keep Englewood free of excess traffic.
He bought the property at 120 West Dearborn Street that had housed the Englewood Sun offices, with plans to turn it into an 18-hole mini-golf course.
“He has a soft spot for the Englewood community,” said his longtime friend, Englewood Realtor Brian Faro.
Now that soft spot includes soft-serve.
A recent news release announced Duncan has become not only a major investor, but also co-owner and chief creative officer in New York City’s leading self-serve frozen yogurt franchise, 16 Handles.
New York entrepreneur Neil Hershman, its largest franchisee, is now the chain’s CEO/owner and has big plans to grow the brand beyond the Tri-State area.
“16 Handles is a beloved brand in the New York region and there is so much potential for it to dominate in countless other markets across the country,” Hershman said in the release.
According to Duncan, theirs had been a “meant-to-be” meeting of the minds.
“I’d stopped in one of Neil’s locations and loved it, we ended up talking about doing something together, and it just happened,” he said.
The partnership also contributes to a personal mission of Duncan’s.
“I bring products here that I personally like a lot so I can have them around,” he said. “I love mini-golf, so I brought that here because there’s nothing to do. I want frozen yogurt, but it doesn’t exist here. And businesses like that are also very profitable and low labor, easy to run and make money.
“It’s important for me to invest in a company that has a great product, but also a company that brings people happiness. I recognized 16 Handles’ success in New York City and knew if it could succeed there, it could succeed anywhere.”
He plans to open the franchise at a renovated and enlarged 505 West Dearborn Street, where he operates an ice cream truck also selling his branded T-shirts and hoodies.
Founded in 2008, 16 Handles has grown to 29 franchise locations in four states.
It sets itself apart with a pink-and-white logo; an addictive product lineup of 16 frozen desserts including ice cream, frozen yogurt and vegan soft-serve; and bold partnerships with Broadway shows like “Dear Evan Hansen,” national food firms like Junior’s Cheesecake and, now, a national YouTube celeb.
