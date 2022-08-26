ENGLEWOOD — Danny Duncan, a celebrity YouTube prankster/skateboarder, has had more than 1.5 billion views and generated more than $50 million in sales from his “Virginity Rocks” and other merchandise brands.

Since graduating from Lemon Bay High School in 2010, Duncan has been investing pieces of his $5 million net worth in his hometown and family.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments