VENICE — The YMCA of Southwest Florida honored Dave Wampler and his decades of service to the Y’s mission, naming him director emeritus.
YMCA of Southwest Florida also unanimously elected Kim Amontree to join the board of directors.
Wampler, a longtime member of the Englewood community, has been a YMCA volunteer for 25 years, serving as an officer and a board member.
He helped grow the YMCA services throughout Southwest Florida. He served as the organization’s chief volunteer officer from 2015-17. He helped with the creation of the SKY Academy Englewood and led the effort to bring services into Charlotte County through a successful merger.
Wampler owns and operates the Wampler Varner Financial Group in Englewood.
Newly elected board member Kim Amontree currently represents District 2 on the Charlotte County School Board and serves as vice chair.
She earned her bachelor's degree in business at the University of Colorado and completed her M.B.A. with a concentration in finance at the University of South Florida.
She has worked 25 years in the banking and the medical fields, establishing the Charlotte Surgery Center in 2002. She has been an active YMCA Community Board member, volunteer and most recently co-chaired the Harbor Nights fundraising event.
YMCA of Southwest Florida serves the counties of Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte, DeSoto, Lee, Hendry and Glades.
For more information, contact Jamie Browning, vice president of Development, at 941-492-9622 or JBrowning@ymcaswfl.org.
