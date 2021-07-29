ENGLEWOOD — Jean Ranallo enjoys sunrise swims at Manasota Beach in Englewood, but had to dodge decaying eels floating in the water Thursday.
"It is not as bad as yesterday or Tuesday, but not as clear as Tuesday morning," Ranallo said, describing water conditions Thursday morning.
Conditions change from day to day, hour to hour, beach to beach. But there's been no escaping the toxic red tide algae this week on the beaches of Manasota Key, Boca Grande and other local barrier islands.
And the further north you go, the stronger its presence on Gulf beaches, both in algae counts and the presence of toxic gasses that cause throat irritation and coughing.
Dead fish were also becoming more plentiful along shorelines.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission collects water samples and posts the results of samples collected in the last eight days on myfwc.com. The maps the agency compiles show red and orange dots — indicating high and medium concentrations — from Boca Grande Pass in the south to Pasco County beaches north of St. Petersburg to the north.
The news isn't good for local beachgoers.
With rain pouring down Thursday morning, Mark Timchula, known as the Beach Guy for his umbrella and beach chair rentals on Englewood Beach, recorded his daily video of Englewood beach conditions on his Facebook page "Tim Chula."
He wondered Thursday if the morning rain dampened the telltale signs of red tide.
"There's a slight smell if you stand here for long enough," Timchula said as he stood at the shoreline with waves lapping behind him. "That's the deal."
South of Stump Pass, Brenda Bossman, who oversees the sea turtle patrols on Knight and Don Pedro islands, said she could not detect red tide toxins in the air. However, the air did carry the sour chowder stench of dead fish lapping along the shoreline.
North of Englewood, Caspersen and Venice beaches have been worse for scratchy throats, said Zoe Bass, who oversees Coastal Wildlife Club volunteer sea turtle patrols.
Red tide blooms with concentrations exceeding 100,000 cells per liter of water can kill fish and other marine life. Wave actions and currents break up the algae cells and can lead to airborne toxins causing respiratory and other ailments in humans.
Water samples, taken from Boca Grande north to Venice Monday, showed medium concentrations of the algae. One water sample taken offshore and southwest from Stump Pass turned up high concentrations. High concentrations also appeared in water samples taken from the North Jetty Beach in Nokomis.
When it will be better is anyone's guess.
To find more information and updates about red tide, visit myfwc.com, the scgov.net Red Tide webpage, and visitbeaches.org.
