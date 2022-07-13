ENGLEWOOD — Englewood will contribute one more manatee to the count of those that died this year.
The remains of the sea mammal in Gottfried Creek was reported to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on Sunday, but a state rescue team did not recover the carcass until Monday.
From January to June, wildlife officials documented 617 manatee deaths statewide. Of those, nine were discovered in Charlotte County, three in Sarasota County and 26 in Lee County.
"Staff responded on Monday because on Sunday they were responding to a critically injured manatee in Lee County and we prioritize rescues," Florida Division of Habitat and Species Conservation spokeswoman Kelly Richmond stated.
Wildlife officials described the Englewood manatee as a large female, 12 feet, 10 inches long, and badly decomposed. Because of the advanced decomposition, Richmond said, no necropsy was performed. Genetic samples were collected.
Witnesses reported the tail appeared to be cut off, but Richmond said that wasn't the case. The appearance was due to the decomposition.
The public is encouraged to report sick, injured or dead manatees to the state Wildlife Alert, toll-free number at 1-888-404-FWCC (1-888-404-3922), then press 7 to speak with an operator. Cellphone customers can dial *FWC or #FWC.
