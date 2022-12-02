FEMA disaster recovery center at Tringali Park

FEMA staff is at Tringali Park to help homeowners, renters and business owners with grants or loans to pay for damages sustained from hurricanes.

 SUN PHOTO BY STEVE REILLY

FEMA officials are still working with hurricane victims to file and qualify for federal grants or loans.

But the deadline to file for assistance is looming, currently set for 5 p.m. Jan. 12, 2023, said FEMA crew leader Chad Hershey.


Email: Steve.Reilly@yoursun.com

