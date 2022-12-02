FEMA officials are still working with hurricane victims to file and qualify for federal grants or loans.
But the deadline to file for assistance is looming, currently set for 5 p.m. Jan. 12, 2023, said FEMA crew leader Chad Hershey.
The deadline was extended once and could be extended again, Hershey said, if state officials request an extension.
Until the deadline, Hershey and other FEMA officials will be going door-to-door identifying and assisting hurricane victims.
FEMA officials at disaster recovery centers will continue to assist hurricane victims beyond the filing deadline, Hershey said.
Local FEMA disaster recovery centers are set up at the following locations:
• Tringali Park, 3460 N Access Road, Englewood
• Shannon Staub Public Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port
• Brewer Park, 1365 SE Hargrave St., Arcadia.
For those who qualify, the grants can offset the costs for home damages, personal property losses and rental assistance — even damages not covered or disallowed by homeowners insurance.
Depending upon an individual’s finances, Hershey suggested, they could qualify for Small Business Administration low-interest loans, possibly as low as 2 to 2.5% interest.
Once the application process starts, Hershey said FEMA will set up an appointment with the applicant when an inspector can come and assess the damages and claims first hand.
Some of the information a hurricane survivor needs to provide are Social Security cards, address and zip code of damage, condition of property and any insurance, proof of ownership or occupancy. FEMA officials will also ask for a contact phone number.
Also, Hershey warned applicants not to look upon a “first denial” as the final denial. Often, the initial denials request additional information or documents before a grant or loan can be approved.
Those who haven't applied for FEMA assistance can call 1-800-621-3362.
