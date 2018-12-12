ENGLEWOOD — Some Englewood events may be getting too big for their britches — or at least, too big for the Pioneer Plaza on 300 block of West Dearborn.
"Attendees become very drunk and disorderly, wandering the streets and adjoining properties," Joyce Colmar told the Englewood Community Redevelopment Advisory Board Monday. She read from a letter she sent to Sarasota County Commission chairman Charles Hines.
"It's more than an isolated beer can on my property," Colmar said. "Somebody is really, really going to get hurt."
Colmar owns the Vino Loco wine bar and bottle shop on West Dearborn and the vacant lot across from the 300 block from the plaza where she stages one of the Thursday farmer markets on West Dearborn. She specifically described some attendees of last month's F.A.M.E. Music City and Moose Riders 1933, which held Bike Nite rallies on Dearborn in the past, as being rowdy and showing little respect to neighboring property owners.
"The small downtown area does not have sufficient parking and resources to accommodate such events," she said. "Please accept this letter as formal notice that we intend to hold Sarasota County and/or the CRA legally binding for any and all damages property or persons that may have or will occur on (her property and a adjoining property on Orange Street)."
Colmar did offer a suggested to the county and CRA: "While some involve alcohol consumption, the area of the event is contained, the number of participants limited and proper measures are utilized to insure that no underage or excess consumption occurs."
Jim Pivovar, a founder of Friends of Music Education (F.A.M.E.), said he's had no problems brought to him about the organization's annual Musical City festivals — which raises money to buy musical instruments for local school bands. He talks with the Sarasota County deputies assigned to the event who never raised any issues. Pivovar also described Pioneer Plaza as perfect for the Music City, and added two-night, one-day event brings people to Dearborn Street businesses.
The Moose Riders donated funds to F.A.M.E. and purchased a 7-by-16 foot enclosed trailer for F.A.M.E. to store equipment. Some Moose Rider members did help the nonprofit by selling hot dogs and hamburgers at the Music City fundraiser, Pivovar said.
The Moose Riders moved their own Bike Night event off Dearborn Street and held a rally at the Englewood Center on South Indiana Avenue, but they were unable to pull additional permits for future rallies at the shopping center.
"Due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control, we are without a proper venue and no time to get the permits for an alternative venue," the Englewood Moose Riders posted on www.englewoodbikenight.com.
"We are working fervently to address the issues before us and find a permanent home for Englewood Bike Night. Please be Patient and we will keep you posted about the future of Englewood Bike Nights."
The Moose Riders do expect to be back on West Dearborn for a Bike Night rally in March.
Moose Riders 1933 president Norm Coleman said the bikers are supportive of the community, including donating to local nonprofits, and bring customers that local businesses might not otherwise see. The Moose Riders have been working cooperatively with Dearborn Street property owners, even offering to rope Colmar's property off with a snow-fencing during their rallies. Colmar turned the offer down, Coleman said.
CRA advisory board chairman Todd Tracy didn't disagree with Colmar Monday, suggesting various events are getting "bigger and bigger" and some are getting noisier. He, too, has questioned whether some organizers of larger events need to relocate other venues.
"But I am not too sure how, as a small community, you can get rid of people who do stupid stuff," Tracy said.
CRA board member Elaine Miller also owns property fronting on the 300 block of West Dearborn. While not citing any specific event, Miller suggested she, too, has had issues with attendees of various events with parking and disregarding her private property rights.
"There is an abuse to private properties," Miller said. "I have 'no trespassing' signs up and people just come and go. It may be exacerbated by alcohol, but it is just a general disregard for private property."
The advisory board had no answers Monday on what can be done. However, the advisory board agreed to take up the issue at their next meeting, scheduled for Jan. 14.
