Dearborn Street Christmas Walk.

Santa Claus haD a unique way of getting to and from the Dearborn Street Christmas Walk in 2016.

 SUN FILE PHOTO

ENGLEWOOD - The Old Englewood Village Association with the assistance of the Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency are bringing the Christmas spirit to Dearborn Street this weekend.

Get out your most comfortable shoes for the Dearborn Street Christmas Walk from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday along West Dearborn Street.

The walk will start at Orange Street and will head west to Cedar Street along West Dearborn.

“It should be an exciting night,” CRA manager Debbie Marks said in an email to The Daily Sun. “Santa and his sleigh will be providing rides for the children up and down the 400 block of Dearborn Street.”

Santa is scheduled to arrive on West Dearborn at 4 p.m. and will offer sleigh rides 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Raffles will be held for four girls’ and four boys’ bicycles, sponsored by The Arts Alliance of Lemon Bay Grace Veterinary Clinic, Tall Pines Realty, Dr. John O’Laughlin, the Kathi “O” Group and the Dunkin & Shirley law office. Get free raffle tickets at 370 W. Dearborn St. and 452 W. Dearborn St.

Various Dearborn Street merchants and businesses will be open to share in the holiday fun, such as face painting, cookie decorations, an adult raffle for a $100 VISA gift card. The Lemon Bay High School marching band will play your favorite holiday songs from 4:30-6:40 p.m. in front of Culture Coffee, 405 W. Dearborn St.

The Grinch

The 2018 animated feature, “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” will be shown free at 7 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 18) at 501 W. Dearborn St. It’s part of the Dearborn Street Christmas Walk.

