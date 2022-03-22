ENGLEWOOD — Teachers and some parents driving to Englewood Elementary School may have to change their routine this week.
The West Dearborn Street-McCall Road intersection was closed Monday with a construction crew tearing up the asphalt.
The school was closed to students Monday for a professional days. Students returned Tuesday.
Parents and other motorists driving east on West Dearborn were greeted Monday with a detour taking them through the Elsie Quirk Library, onto Cocoanut Avenue to North McCall and the elementary school.
Motorists traveling north on State Road 776 are encouraged to drive north to Artists Avenue, then turn south on McCall.
Motorists driving north on South McCall to Dearborn are detoured onto West Green Street, then north onto Elm Street then east on Wentworth Street.
Englewood Elementary Principal Curt Schwartz said Monday parents would be notified via emails, texts and phone calls suggesting parents use the detour through the library parking lot.
Don Musilli lives on Cocoanut where drivers are being diverted. He also serves on the advisory Englewood Community Redevelopment Advisory Board.
He said he would like more directional signs, especially for the parents of the elementary school.
Besides the traffic generated by the school, Dearborn sees large crowds of people Thursdays — especially during the mornings — for the various farmers markets on West Dearborn, he said.
He also hoped the school would cut the parents slack if their children were late for school.
"Parents should understand they will be facing some delays dropping off and picking up students," Musilli said. "They should be given some leeway until they get use to the delays."
PICKING UP SPEED
Wright Construction crews have become speedier and more efficient reconstructing the intersections, CRA manager Debbie Marks said.
Construction crews are replacing the existing intersections with decorative intersections along West Dearborn Street from Old Englewood Road east to Indiana Avenue/State Road 776.
The first intersection took 90 days to complete and the latest intersection at Mango Street took only 50 days. The crews are now working from Maple to McCall Road intersection.
Besides the decorative intersections, the project calls for new sidewalks, addition angled parking along West Dearborn and other amenities.
Separately, Sarasota County is adding a band shell, permanent restrooms and pathways at the plaza where many community events are held.
For more information, call the CRA office at 941-473-9795.
