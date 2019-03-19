ENGLEWOOD — West Dearborn Street will have its permanent band shell.
The Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Board voted 4-0 Monday for the Sarasota County to move forward with the design for the performance structure for the Pioneer Plaza on the 300 block of West Dearborn Street. Advisory board chairman James Hinck didn’t attend the meeting and advisory board member Elaine Miller abstained.
Miller was required to abstain since she owns property on Dearborn that she intends to develop and is across from the Plaza. She’s not the only Dearborn property owner who could decide to develop their properties as a mixed-use developments of commercial and residential development.
“It’s not theoretical,” Miller said.
Miller raised questions about the Keane Acoustics study that recommended the band stage be situated on the south side of the Plaza, facing north, toward Dearborn Street.
“A sound barrier will be an absolute necessity,” Miller suggested at one point of the discussion. A possible barrier to diffuse the sound waves leaving the Plaza could be the planting of trees along the north perimeter of the Plaza fronting on Dearborn Street.
The bigger issues, advisory board members agreed, will be the careful monitoring of the placement of speakers, audio systems and sound boards during live musical events.
“I think we are all more knowledgeable than when we came in here,” Miller said in the wake of the discussion.
The permanent band shell will be designed by Sarasota County to be 32 feet long and 24 feet deep, the same size as the temporary bandstand now used at various events held at the plaza. The benefit of a permanent stage, however, will be the county and volunteers will no longer have to spend time, energy and the expense of setting up and dismantling of a temporary stage for each show at the Plaza.
