ENGLEWOOD — If time keeps on slipping into the future, then the future of West Dearborn Street is moving that way this week, starting at the intersection of Magnolia and Oak avenues.
At the same time, the call is still out for South McCall property owners to decide what type of development options they want to see along South McCall Road from West Dearborn Street south to the South McCall-Indiana Avenue (State Road 776) intersection.
After months of planning, Sarasota County's contractor, Wright Construction Group, will begin work Tuesday and Wednesday on the transformation of West Dearborn.
Initially, the project will head east to the Dearborn Street-Indiana Avenue intersection, then Wright Construction will return to 300 block to complete improvements along Dearborn to Old Englewood Road.
Sarasota County will redo the sidewalks, add parking, new landscaping, crosswalks, LED lighting, signs and more for the length of West Dearborn from State Road 776 to Old Englewood Road.
The entire project should take about a year.
South McCall decisions
Meanwhile, county planners want to move toward making improvements to South McCall Road, south of Dearborn toward State Road 776.
Part of that planning could mean additional uses for the properties, which are mostly zoned for residential.
However, only a handful of the more than 30 of the more than 120 property owners along South McCall Road have let Sarasota County officials know what land uses and zoning they want to see in the future.
The county hopes to hear from more residents before making its decision to keep things as they are or offer property owners more options.
The county plans improvements for South McCall, primarily stormwater drainage work, along with some sidewalks and improved street lights.
But planners also want to know if property owners want more land use options, such as a main street overlay — like Dearborn now enjoys — along South McCall's commercial portion.
The county could also add to the multi-family portion of South McCall an artist overlay that would allow bed-and-breakfasts, small galleries and curio shops to operate from homes.
To learn more property owners should call the Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency office at at 941-473-9795 or email englewood@scgov.net.
Farmers market wanted
With the nonprofit Englewood Farmers Market pulling up stakes and no longer operating out of the Pioneer Plaza from October to May, the Englewood Community Redevelopment Advisory Board wants proposals from those who want to pick up where the Englewood Market left off.
The advisory board scheduled a special meeting for 1 p.m. Aug. 23 at Lemon Bay Park and Environmental Center, 570 Bay Park Blvd., to accept proposals to run a nonprofit farmers market that will eventually be held at Pioneers Plaza.
Those who are interested should be prepared to present the advisory board:
• A business plan outlining how an applicant intends to operate a nonprofit farmers market.
• Should be affiliated with a local nonprofit or charity.
• A list of any vendors ready to commit to the proposed market and have financial and other resources, such as volunteers, lined up. Also, any proven experience successfully running other events or festivals.
• A strategy to give back to Englewood area nonprofits and charitable organizations.
To learn more, call the CRA office at 941-473-9795 or email englewood@scgov.net.
Tossing plaza dirt
Sarasota County commissioners are enjoying a summer hiatus, but they will be back and plan to gather at 9 a.m. Sept. 2 for a ceremonial groundbreaking at the Pioneer Plaza between West Dearborn and West Green streets on the 300 block.
The county has begun preparing the plaza for the construction of a small band shell, permanent restrooms, walkways and other amenities on the plaza property. The design allows for the operation of the annual farmers market.
