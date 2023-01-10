ENGLEWOOD — After the ribbon was cut, Debbie Marks said her goodbyes to those who worked alongside her for four years in transforming Dearborn Street into Englewood's new downtown gem.
On Tuesday, Marks retired as the Community Redevelopment Agency manager.
As she ended 15 years with Sarasota County, Marks hugged friends and kissed her 10-month-old granddaughter, Quinn LeAnn.
She said she welcomed retirement.
"If I were five years younger, I would stay," said the 68-year-old. "But it's time. I want to spend time with my granddaughter and my grandson, Cayden, who is 10."
During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, which completed four years of planning and 16 months of re-construction of Dearborn Street, Marks said, as a county employee, she was originally asked to visit Englewood to see if she liked it.
After one month, she said, she wanted the CRA manager's job advertised. She got the position.
She stopped her speech to give her assistant Lynn Maynard a bouquet of flowers and a hug. She said Maynard is also retiring.
"This is the only place I wanted to be," she told the crowd. "This project (Dearborn Street improvements, sidewalks, signs, LED lighting and new bandshell at Pioneer Plaza) is a long time coming."
Marks was given a gift from Jim Hinck and the rest of the CRA board.
"I've learned so much from her," Hinck said. "She is the true definition of a servant-leader."
Marcie Castaneda, the new CRA manager, told the crowd she is excited to work with nonprofit groups and the business owners along Dearborn Street.
Longtime Sarasota County Commissioner Nancy Detert, who previously lived in Englewood, called the new improvements exciting.
Marks and others thanked Wright Construction Group and Fabian Lopez, the superintendent of construction on the Dearborn Street project. Marks said she believes Lopez made many friends among the more than 130 business owners. She said he worked to keep them open during construction.
"We made it through COVID-19 and Hurricane Ian," she said. "I will be back. I plan on volunteering. I also will be at the farmers market on Thursdays. I will come by at night and see the cool Dearborn Street sign. It's a one-of-a-kind. We got special permission to have this sign to showcase Dearborn Street."
