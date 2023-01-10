ENGLEWOOD — After the ribbon was cut, Debbie Marks said her goodbyes to those who worked alongside her for four years in transforming Dearborn Street into Englewood's new downtown gem.

On Tuesday, Marks retired as the Community Redevelopment Agency manager.


Debbie Marks

Debbie Marks, Community Redevelopment Agency manager, says she loves the new lighted sign on Dearborn Street.
Debbie Marks

Community Redevelopment Agency Manager Debbie Marks received a gift from Jim Hinck for her service to the board and businesses along Dearborn Street Tuesday at the ribbon cutting ceremony. 

Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments