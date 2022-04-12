ENGLEWOOD — Danny Duncan's plans saw strong support Monday for bringing a proposed mini-golf course to West Dearborn Street.
He'll need a special exception permit for an outdoor recreational facility in a commercially zoned district from Sarasota County before he can get started.
Monday night's meeting was the first step.
As required by Sarasota County, an initial neighborhood meeting was held at Elsie Quirk Library. More than 160 people showed up for the meeting, many of whom were young adults with children who expressed support for Duncan's plans.
Because the crowd was more than the 90-person capacity, the meeting was broken up into two sessions. People had the opportunity to see large artists' renderings of the plans.
For some, fun in Englewood can't come too soon.
"We'll go every Sunday," said preschooler Sophia Simpson, who attended the meeting with her mother, Elizabeth.
The first nine holes will be ADA accessible, but Elizabeth Simpson — whose husband John is disabled — had come to ask whether the links will be well-shaded. A lack of shade, she said, can affect a disabled person's health.
Duncan, who built his celebrity on YouTube with various pranks and stunts, as well as being known for his million-dollar Virginity Rocks entrepreneurial ventures, grew up in Englewood.
Besides using official notices, his plans have made the rounds on local social media sites, thanks to his longtime friend, Realtor Brian Faro.
Duncan told The Daily Sun how he was 14 when Pelican Pete's Playland closed down its miniature golf course, arcade and go-cart tracks.
He said he intends to invest $1 million or more building an 18-hole course on the property and two adjacent lots at 120 West Dearborn that originally was built for and housed the Blue Pagoda florist, and more recently, served as the home for the Englewood Sun newspaper.
Duncan bought the property in May, 2021.
Duncan was out of town Monday due to business commitments. Faro, a managing broker with Paradise Exclusive Real Estate, led the discussion. Paradise Exclusive has an office on West Dearborn.
Old Englewood Village Association President Robert Reil wanted to know whether Duncan intended to promote at the mini-golf facility his other products, specifically his hoodies and T-shirts printed with suggestive and risque anthems. Duncan owns a small ice cream stand that serves more as an outlet for his hoodies at the west end of West Dearborn.
It will not.
Overall, miniature golf on West Dearborn, especially by the young families at the meeting, would be a welcomed attraction.
"He has a reputation with that age group," Reil suggested of the younger adults who attended the meeting. "His voice is large with that group."
Duncan's plans are facing a several month process for approval, since they need a special exception to the property's zoning designation.
Detailed plans for the miniature golf course will first be scheduled to go before the county's advisory Planning Commission for its recommendation, and then be scheduled to go before the Sarasota County Commission for its final approvals.
The public has the opportunity to speak at both meetings.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2C6XKPK on Sarasota County's website, or contact Brian Faro at 941-270-2220.
