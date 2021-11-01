ENGLEWOOD - Hundreds of guests visited Dearborn Street for the 25th annual Safe Walk on Sunday after taking last year off off due to COVID-19.

The Dearborn Street Halloween Safe Walk is sponsored by The Old Englewood Village Association and numerous volunteers, businesses, church and other nonprofits co-sponsored the event.

Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments