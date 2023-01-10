Construction workers are milling and paving several side streets this week adjacent to West Dearbon Street, like Magnolia Street, above. Motorists should use care, have patience and watch out for detours.
This busy segment of West Dearborn Street will be closed to traffic on Thursday Jan. 12 and Jan 19 to let farmers market vendors access the Pioneer Plaza.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
Construction workers are milling and paving several sidestreets adjacent to West Dearbon Street, like Mango Street, this week. Motorists should use care, have patience and watch out for detours.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
Construction workers are milling and paving several side streets this week adjacent to West Dearbon Street, like Magnolia Street, above. Motorists should use care, have patience and watch out for detours.
ENGLEWOOD — A key segment of West Dearborn Street will be closed to traffic for a few hours this Thursday and next Thursday.
The reason: The circus is in town.
The 400 block of West Dearborn, where farmers markets are held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., will be blocked off Thursday, Jan. 12, and also Thursday, Jan. 19, during those hours.
The Great Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium, an Englewood-based theme circus, has pitched its tent in the back portion of the Pioneer Plaza, 335 W. Dearborn St. The circus will be there through Jan. 22, with nightly shows.
But while the circus is there, the weekly Olde Englewood Farmers Market must go on.
The problem is the vendors who sell their wares at the market won't be able to get into the plaza through the rear Green Street entrance, due to the big top being there.
That means they'll have to use West Dearborn, the only other access point to the plaza, officials explained.
Meanwhile, work crews are still busy on and around West Dearborn Street.
Workers for Wright Construction are putting the finishing touches on the 16-month West Dearborn streetscaping project. On Tuesday, crews were adjusting the new pavers installed at some of the intersections. While the ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday, there is still some final work to do.
Paving crews are also at work in the area, milling and installing fresh asphalt on several side streets, including Mango and Magnolia streets, that feed into West Dearborn.
Motorists headed to the farmers markets or to shop on West Dearborn are advised to use caution, watch for detours and to have patience.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.