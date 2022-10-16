SARASOTA — One week after beginning the cleanup in the unincorporated area of the county, crews have already gathered 250,555 cubic yards of vegetative debris generated by Hurricane Ian in Sarasota County.
County Administrator Jonathan Lewis told commissioners during a recent meeting that an estimated 1.5 million cubic yards of debris would be collected from this storm, five times the 300,000 cubic yards of debris gathered after Hurricane Irma in 2017.
Contractors hired by the county began the cleanup effort on Oct. 6 along the roads in the unincorporated area of the county. North Port and Venice have their own cleanup efforts underway.
Residents can also find an estimated timeframe for collection by visiting https://bit.ly/stormdebrispickupmap and entering their address into the map. Information will be updated on a regular basis as contractors work through the collection process.
In an email to the media, county spokeswoman Brianne Grant issued a reminder about debris preparation by residents for collection by the contractors.
Debris placed at the curb for pickup must be separated from regular trash and yard waste and away from mailboxes, trees, fire hydrants, utility lines or anything that would impede the machine from gathering the materials.
Smaller debris such as branches, leaves, and moss should be gathered in bags, containers, or bundled and placed at the curb for pickup during your regularly scheduled collection day.
Grant warned too that residents should not burn storm debris as that is prohibited by county codes.
Instead of waiting for the contractors, residents can bring their debris to the county landfill, but they will pay the normal fee for doing so. However, the county has also set up three free sites where residents can unload debris.
For South County residents, the drop-off site is at the Jackson Road Transfer Station, 250 S. Jackson Road, Venice.
Proof of residency in Sarasota County is required and residents using the drop-off site will need to unload the materials themselves.
While suspended due to the hurricane, recycling collections will resume in the unincorporated county beginning Monday, Oct. 17, Grant wrote.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.