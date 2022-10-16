Hurricane Ian Sarasota County debris removal

Narrow Englewood roads, like Perry Street off Old Englewood Road, pictured here on Sept. 29, may be tricky for debris removal, Sarasota County officials say.

 SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER

SARASOTA — One week after beginning the cleanup in the unincorporated area of the county, crews have already gathered 250,555 cubic yards of vegetative debris generated by Hurricane Ian in Sarasota County.

County Administrator Jonathan Lewis told commissioners during a recent meeting that an estimated 1.5 million cubic yards of debris would be collected from this storm, five times the 300,000 cubic yards of debris gathered after Hurricane Irma in 2017.


