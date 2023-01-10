SARASOTA — To some residents in Englewood and South Venice, South County has been forgotten by Sarasota County when it comes to debris removal from Hurricane Ian.
But county officials say that is not the case.
The county gave ample notice prior to Dec. 4, including in The Daily Sun, that debris from the hurricane had to be placed at the curb by that date — as crews contracted by the county were preparing to make a final pass.
County spokeswoman Brianne Grant said monitors were also watching the contractors to ensure areas weren’t being skipped and that rules were being followed.
Federal Emergency Management Agency personnel were watching as well, Grant said.
“Debris assessment teams traveled throughout unincorporated areas during the week of Dec. 5 to geolocate any additional debris remaining for removal,” Grant wrote in an email. “Debris placed curbside after the Dec. 4 date was considered ineligible for removal by the county's debris contractors. Final pass debris removal concluded the week of Christmas.”
While debris is still visible at some homes, it is also in front of many businesses and churches throughout South County. These are deemed commercial entities by FEMA rules and were not eligible for pickup by the county’s contractors, Grant said.
County officials have advised business, churches and commercial contractors and tree services to work through their insurance company, the Small Business Administration, or other means for reimbursement.
For residents who missed the Dec. 4 deadline, Grant advises them to prepare the material for regular curbside collection by Waste Management. Materials should be bundled, bagged, or placed in a container and should not exceed four feet in length or 40 pounds.
Bulk materials can also be hauled to the Central County Landfill, 4000 Knights Trail Road, Nokomis, which is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays. Applicable disposal fees do apply.
What about Venice?
As to debris along or in the median of Hatchett Creek Boulevard in Venice, the county is aware of the situation and determined the debris was dumped there by the Pelican Pointe Golf & Country Club.
According to Wendi Crisp of the county’s solid waste department, FEMA considers golf courses to be commercial property and ineligible for debris removal by the county.
Both the county’s solid waste and code enforcement departments are working with golf course management to get the situation resolved, Crisp noted.
As to a comment on social media that the county had opted out of a state-operated program like Charlotte County did, Crisp said, the county had in fact applied but the Florida Department of Emergency Management denied the application “as Sarasota County did not sustain enough damage to qualify for the program.”
“We want to help everyone, but we just can’t make exceptions," Grant said.
