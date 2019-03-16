The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office identified Ryan Alderman as the deceased man found in a homeless camp along Rotonda Boulevard West in Rotonda West.
An autopsy performed Friday on the 40-year-old Alderman did not indicate any signs that he died from an act of violence. The cause of death is pending, CCSO spokesman Skip Conroy reported.
“(Toxicology) screens and other types of testing are being conducted,” Conroy said. “Those results typically take several weeks to be completed.”
The investigation will remain an open case, pending the test results and the medical examiner’s completed report.
CCSO first learned of Alderman’s death Wednesday evening from an off-duty Punta Gorda police officer who said he had been flagged down by an unidentified person who had seen the body. When deputies failed to find the body Wednesday night, someone — possibly the same person — called the sheriff’s office Thursday morning and made the same report.
Deputies found the body in a homeless camp near a Florida Power & Light power line right of way, just off Rotonda Boulevard West. Investigators saw no signs that anyone else was sharing the camp with Alderman.
Alderman appears to have posted several pages on Facebook in the last few years, one of which he listed his birth date. One page describes him as 1997 Lemon Bay High School graduate, while another shows him as having two daughters and two sons.
