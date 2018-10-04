ENGLEWOOD — Even Pat Knox was surprised by the number of people who turned out Tuesday evening to learn about the proposed amendments appearing on the November ballot.
“I counted 93 as they were leaving,” Knox said after the Just Neighbors forum at St. David’s Episcopal Church. Knox, who organized the event, expected no more than 60 people turning out. “I had a woman who drove all the way from Punta Gorda. She said she didn’t really understand (the proposed amendments).”
Others, Knox said, told her they were confused by the language of the amendments and what the results will be for voting yes or no on each of the amendments.
Don Fudge, a retired educator, took on the challenge of deciphering the implications of the 12 amendments that are proposed to appear on the ballot. He spent six weeks familiarizing himself with each of the amendments.
“People should get hold of a sample ballot from the Supervisor of Elections, read the amendments carefully and break them down into components,” Fudge recommended voters do first, well before they cast their ballots. “Then, if you have computer skills, search ‘Florida amendments’ and it will give you more information, background and positions on the amendments.”
He personally recommended people visit the ballotpedia.org/Florida website for more information.
In his presentation, Fudge took no position on any of the amendments, but he did summarize potential implications for a yes or no vote. He cautioned not all of the amendments — 7, 9 and 11 specifically — may end up on the final ballot since a few are being challenged constitutionally in the appellate courts.
Several amendments asked voters to approve more than one issue, Fudge cautioned. Amendment 9 drew some chuckles since it combined a proposed ban of offshore oil drilling, but also called for a ban on vapor cigarettes in public places.
“Vote no, they can drill and can vape,” Fudge quipped.
Frank Blum and his mother Dorothy enjoyed the presentation. Dorothy found the language of the amendments somewhat confusing, and Fudge helped clear up some of her confusion. Frank, a retired Indiana state employee who is now a substitute, does not believe amendments on specific issues should be incorporated into a state constitution. Both Frank and Dorothy suggested they don’t always agree on all the issues.
Michael Weisensee and Leslie Brown came specifically to drum up support for Amendment 13 that would put an end to greyhound racing and close dog tracks in Florida by 2020. Weisensee is leading the support of Amendment 13 locally.
“There many reasons; if you are a dog lover, there’s the 20 to 23 hours are confined to cages,” Weisensee said. “If you are a fiscal conservative, there’s the $3.3 million the state is spending to regulate the dog industry — above and beyond what it collects from gambling.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.