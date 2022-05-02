His partner in the scheme, Jonathan Robinson, was found dead at the scene, along with one of the residents of the house.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office released a statement about the guilty plea Monday. The agency credited the “collaborated efforts” of the State Attorney’s Office and its own Major Crimes Unit and Forensics Unit for the conclusion of the case.
“As a result, Bradley Scheuerer will be incarcerated for 20 years,” the statement read.
Authorities said at the time that Scheuerer and Robinson had targeted the Turner Street residence Nov. 9, 2020 because Scheuerer had recently had a falling out with one of the victims over a sale of marijuana wax. The pair were attempting to steal equipment used to make the substance from the home.
According to a news release at the time, one of the suspects stood over a woman at the home and told her that they were there to rob the house but not hurt anyone. Another person — Scheuerer’s former associate — encountered the two, and an altercation broke out. Authorities said the altercation left both the victim and Robinson “severely wounded.”
“Suspect Bradley Scheuerer was witnessed near the home before fleeing the area in a rental van leaving his accomplice behind to die,” read the CCSO release from 2020.
Shortly afterward, deputies responded to a 911 call in the home’s area. By the time they arrived, both Robinson and the victim were dead.
The victim’s name was not released at the time due to Marsy’s Law. Robinson was 27.
Scheuerer was later arrested in St. Petersburg by local police. Both he and Robinson were living in that city at the time of the break-in and deaths.
A rented vehicle seen on neighborhood surveillance was later linked to the pair, showing it was acquired out of St. Petersburg. Charlotte County Sheriff's Office stated the agency worked with Tampa and St. Petersburg Police Departments to investigate the link.
Scheuerer was initially charged with burglary and robbery before charges of first- and second-degree murder were added in February 2021.
