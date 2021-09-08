SARASOTA — Two weeks after he updated the Venice City Council, bypassing the Sarasota County commission, Health Department Director Chuck Henry finally had the opportunity to report on COVID-19 to commissioners.
Unlike the presentation he gave to the council members on Aug. 24, Henry was slightly more positive during his presentation Tuesday morning.
“All of the indicators are trending downward (for Sarasota County),” Henry said. “That’s not to say we can relax.”
The delta variant remains the predominant strain of the virus being seen at the health department with almost 400 cases a day according to Steve Huard, the public information officer for the department.
Henry told commissioners the current seven-day COVID-19 positivity average for the county was 18%, up slightly from 16% two weeks ago, but well below the 26% reported in late June.
The situation in area hospitals also showed improvement Henry reported with 30% of all beds being used for COVID-19 patients versus 36% in June, and 54% of ICU beds occupied by these patients versus 60% in June.
Vaccinations continue to increase with almost 72% of the county’s residents receiving at least one dose of a vaccine, making Sarasota County the fourth-highest vaccinated county in the state.
“We do expect the virus to mutate and create variants,” Henry warned, adding his encouragement that residents get vaccinated and continue with social distancing, wearing masks, washing hands and staying home if sick.
“Vaccines are very successful in preventing people from getting sick,” Henry said. “Vaccines remain our No. 1 defense against COVID.”
Despite the downward trend, Henry said the county remains at a high transmission level on a scale used by the CDC.
Henry’s presentation to commissioners Tuesday morning was the first since they went on their annual five-week break in late July.
At their first set of meetings on Aug. 24 after the break, commissioners unexpectedly did not have an update on the pandemic on their agenda which was surging throughout the state at that time.
With that opening on his calendar, Henry accepted the opportunity to provide his update to the Venice City Council, expressing his concerns about the spread of the delta variant.
County spokespeople did not offer an explanation about the lack of a presentation by Henry at the Aug. 24 commission meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.