ENGLEWOOD — A small but mighty group of 29 volunteers wearing masks and practicing social distancing, gathered Aug. 14 to clean up our wonderful Englewood Beach.
The International Coastal CleanUp was a great success with several community partners and members that included Charlotte County Democratic Party Executive Committee chair Teresa Jenkins, vice chair Nancy Razvoza, executive secretary Jane Merriam, Englewood Environmental Caucus of Florida-Charlotte County, Englewood Democratic Club members, candidate for Florida House Dist. 75 David Jones, candidate for State Senate Dist. 23 Katherine Norman, Keep Charlotte Beautiful organizer Rhonda Harvey, and community members.
Everyone helped out by removing trash collecting more than eight bags and several buckets. Trash included cardboard boxes, food wrappers, foil, cans, glass bottles, plastic straws, plastic caps and bottles, styrofoam cups, broken sunglasses, and even a large tire round from a barricade. The group picked up more than a half bucket of cigarettes butts.
The International Coastal CleanUp was organized by Democratic Environmental Caucus of Florida.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.