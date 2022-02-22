ENGLEWOOD -- Charlotte County deputies arrested a woman Sunday night for allegedly driving under the influence and damaging a Department of Transportation sign near South McCall Road and Pine Street.
Madison Kay Henderson, 24, was charged with one count each of DUI, DUI with damage to property or person of another, and refusal to accept and sign a summons.
Deputies responded to a reported vehicle crash in Englewood around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. They arrived to find a blue 2021 Mazda CXS on its passenger side, resting near the drive-through area of a nearby building.
"As a result of the crash, a sign belonging to the Florida Department of Transportation was destroyed," read the report.
Deputies subsequently made contact with Henderson. According to the report, she exhibited "watery, bloodshot eyes," slurred speech, and the odor of alcohol on her breath.
Henderson was asked to complete several field sobriety tests. She did so, according to the report, and failed several of the tests. She was subsequently charged, placed in custody, and taken to a local hospital to be medically cleared.
Once at the jail, authorities claimed, Henderson refused to be tested for internal injuries at the hospital and "demanded to be taken to the jail."
"Due to this impasse, (medical staff) would not medically clear (Henderson)," read the report.
Deputies were "directed (by their superiors) to proceed to the jail without medical clearance."
The report further alleges that Henderson refused to submit to a breath sample test at the jail, and did not sign or accept citations relating to DUI charges.
Henderson has been released from jail on a total bond of $2,000. She is scheduled for criminal arraignment on March 16.
