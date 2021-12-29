ENGLEWOOD — Paul Edward Malaterra sat in jail Wednesday after reportedly a woman and her roommate with a knife butcher knife, deputies reported.
Malaterra, 45, of Englewood, is being held without bond, charged with burglary with assault or battery and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Tuesday, arrest reports show.
Sarasota County deputies were called to Englewood and saw Malaterra on the sidewalk across the street from the victim's home, reports show. The address was redacted from the arrest report.
The victim told the deputy Malaterra entered her home without permission, brought her food and then cornered her in her kitchen. She told him to leave, but he didn't.
Malaterra claimed to deputies he still lived in the victim's home, but the report states he had been formally evicted Nov. 17.
The victim alleges he became agitated and picked up a butcher knife on the counter and held it to her throat.
She screamed and a roommate came into the kitchen. The man, who was not named in the report, pulled Malaterra away from the woman. Malaterra turned and swung the knife at him, the roommate told deputies.
"Fearing for his safety," the roommate reportedly struck Malaterra "multiple times" with an auger bit he picked up when he entered the house, the report stated.
The two wrestled with the roommate staying between Malaterra and the woman. Malaterra left through the lanai. The victim then called 911.
The report also states the roommate "placed the auger on a living room table knowing police were called."
According to the report, Malaterra told deputies he was invited into the home by the victim, and the roommate shot him with a BB gun. No BB gun was found.
Deputies took Malaterra to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where he was treated for his injuries, charged and arrested. He was still in Sarasota County Jail on Wednesday evening.
