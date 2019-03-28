ENGLEWOOD — A man wanted on domestic violence charges was arrested Tuesday afternoon after fleeing from deputies and hiding in a tree, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
Christopher Cooper, 35, was wanted on a domestic battery charge stemming from an incident at the Tringali Center in Englewood on March 21, according to a press release.
Deputies responded to the reported battery and took statements from several witnesses who said Cooper grabbed the victim, placed her in a headlock, and dragged her from a picnic table to a wooded area, the press release stated.
But Cooper left the area before law enforcement arrived and they couldn’t immediately find him. Charges for domestic battery were filed at the end of that investigation.
Then, on Tuesday, an anonymous tipster reported a person with a warrant was in the area of Kevitt Boulevard and South McCall Road in Englewood.
A deputy responded and saw Cooper walking on South Access Road. After spotting the patrol vehicle, Cooper ran away through traffic across South McCall Road.
Deputies formed a perimeter around the area, and began searching for the suspect using aviation and a K9 Unit.
K-9 Anubis tracked through the area, leading deputies to a tree Cooper had climbed. When they heard a limb snap, they looked up and saw Cooper, according to CCSO Spokesperson Katie Heck.
Cooper complied with orders to climb down the tree and was arrested. In addition to the domestic battery charge, he was charged with resisting an officer without violence and violation of probation out of Sarasota County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.