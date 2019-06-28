ENGLEWOOD — In one of the photos captured on the surveillance video, the man is looking straight up at the camera.
It looks like he's waving.
But the man on this unintentional selfie wasn't supposed to be inside the Mango Bistro — not a few hours before business hours on Friday morning.
Owners of the popular bistro on Englewood's West Dearborn Street shared two photos of the man they suspect burglarized their business on Facebook. It was quickly shared by many of the people who follow the restaurant on social media.
"He broke in at about 7:25 a.m.," said general manager Mario Kinsey. The man took money from the cash register and quickly left.
The restaurant's alarm went off. "The police arrived within minutes of the alarm but he had already fled," the bistro's Facebook post states. Kinsey said he reviewed the surveillance video and shared the photos of the suspected burglar with deputies.
The photos show a man who is short in stature, white with thin hair, and wearing a loose-fitting black shirt, dark jeans and a pair of gray sneakers. He also has what looks like a white scarf. The waving hand motion may have been his attempt to pull the scarf in front of his face and head. He has something in his right hand that could be a cell phone.
Sarasota County Sheriffs' Deputies investigated the break in and theft. There was no report released Friday. Anyone who may recognize the man or who saw anything suspicious is asked to call the SCSO Crimestoppers tip line at 366-tips(8477) and choose option 1, or visit www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.
