ENGLEWOOD - Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is reaching out to the public for information on a missing teenager.

Leeah Million, 17, was last seen leaving her home in Englewood on Wednesday, according to a social media post from CCSO. Million did not report to school, and was seen in a black car.

"She may be heading to Indiana or Pennsylvania, as she has ties to each," read the post.

Anyone with information on Million or her vehicle are asked to contact the CCSO non-emergency number at (941) 639-0013.

