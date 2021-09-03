Charlotte County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a woman who's accused of stealing a woman's purse, then using the stolen ID to write a counterfeit check at a bank. This photo of the transaction was taken at the bank, according to CCSO.
ENGLEWOOD — Charlotte County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a woman who's accused of stealing a woman's purse, then using the stolen ID to write a counterfeit check at a bank.
She may not have known she was photographed while making the transaction at the bank's drive-up teller.
The theft happened July 27, according to the CCSO.
Deputies say the woman stole a purse that contained the victim's personal identification and credit cards. The victim then learned that someone conducted a transaction at the BB&T bank in Englewood using the victim's personal ID. The person wrote a counterfeit check, and obtained $1,450, according to CCSO.
That's when the transaction was photographed. The sheriff's office released the photo Friday.
Deputies are asking anyone who has information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 or www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the free P3Tips mobile app or calling the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office at 941-639-0013.
Crime Stoppers offers rewards of up to $3,000 for information, and callers may remain anonymous.
