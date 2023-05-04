ENGLEWOOD — A Los Angeles man was arrested in Englewood on Tuesday for allegedly tampering with a bank ATM.
Paul Terry, 34, was charged with one count of using a scanning device to access payment card information, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities allege Terry placed a skimming device known as a “shimmer” into an ATM at Synovus Bank on South McCall Road, which could then collect information about payment cards used at the machine.
Bank employees contacted CCSO about a “portion” of a shimmer being found at the ATM on April 26.
In Terry’s booking report, the device was identified as a thin yellow strip that was placed into the ATM card reader. The report also mentioned that other similar cases had been reported in Hillsborough and Sarasota County banks recently.
Deputies requested and later received video surveillance of the ATM in question from Synovus Bank.
The report described video of “a black SUV with a Volkswagon symbol on the back” pulling up to the ATM and a subject installing the skimmer into the machine; according to time stamps, the incident would have occurred around 8:25 a.m. on April 25.
Deputies allege video shows the subject — later identified as Terry — returning later that day to collect the skimming device. However, the device was broken in the process and the yellow strip was left behind.
Tracking the license plate seen in the video, deputies determined that the car had been rented from a local agency. Employees informed them that the car had a GPS locator; when it was used, the car was located near another Synovus Bank location.
A warrant was issued for Terry’s arrest on April 27. By Tuesday, he had been arrested and transported to Charlotte County jail.
Terry is currently being held on $150,000 total bond. He is due to return to court June 5.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.