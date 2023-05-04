Paul Terry

Paul Terry

ENGLEWOOD — A Los Angeles man was arrested in Englewood on Tuesday for allegedly tampering with a bank ATM.

Paul Terry, 34, was charged with one count of using a scanning device to access payment card information, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.


   

