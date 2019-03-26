There’s some good news for residents fed up with the increasing number of derelict boats in Charlotte County waters.
The man who rewrote the law in 2017 and oversees the state’s $800,000 grant program in Tallahassee that helps remove derelict boats is coming to speak to local officials in April to clear the air.
“There has been some rumors and major confusion over the derelict boat removal law and the grant program,” said Phil Horning, Derelict Vessel Program administrator, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Division of Law Enforcement, Boating and Waterways.
“I want us all to be on the same page. While local counties do not have to follow the same process as FWC, we certainly can show law enforcement and others involved in derelict boat removal how we do it and how it’s working for us around the state.”
Horning and his team were invited to a meeting in mid April with Justin McBride, executive director of the West Coast Inland Navigation District. WCIND is is a multi-county special taxing authority encompassing Charlotte, Lee, Manatee and Sarasota counties.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, its officers, or any other law enforcement officers are authorized and empowered to remove or relocate derelict vessels from public waters if the vessel is “obstructs or threatens navigation or is a public hazard to people, property or the environment.” Any cost for vessel removal and disposal by law enforcement are recoverable against the vessel owner.
“The state does have $800,000 available to help counties remove derelict boats from waterways,” he said. “But there’s a process that has to be followed in order for counties to get the grant.”
In order to qualify for the funding, the county must be willing to work with law enforcement and charge the derelict boat owner and allow for an administrative hearing if requested by the boat owner.
“We are not looking for a conviction for every case, but we are looking for law enforcement to step up and charge these individuals and have them appear in court,” Horning said. “Some law enforcement has been fearful of doing this work as part of the derelict boat removal program. They don’t need to be scared. We have added a due process into the law.”
As a boat owner is being charged, the owner will receive a packet explaining how to get the boat back or fight the charges through an administrative hearing process.
However, Charlotte County’s Roger DeBruler, who oversees the derelict boat program for the county, said he doesn’t know who is supposed to hold the hearing for the boat owner. In an earlier interview with the Sun, DeBruler said he didn’t know the process to create an administrative hearing.
“Does the county do it? Does the court do it? Does the sheriff’s office do it? The law is unclear,” DeBruler said, adding there’s no mechanism in place to hold an administrative hearing in Charlotte County.
Horning said no mechanism is needed at the county level for administrative hearings. They are quasi-judicial administrative legal hearings handled through the Division of Administrative Hearings in Tallahassee. The hearing can be held in Charlotte County, but is done through the state’s administrative law judges.
“We’ve added a due process component into the derelict boat law in 2017,” Horning said. “Instead of just taking a person’s derelict boat, we notify them to remove it. If they refuse, they are charged with a crime. They are given the opportunity to challenge it through an administrative hearing. That will determine if the boat can be removed or not.
“If the person doesn’t choose to have an administrative hearing by the deadline, we move forward.”
Horning said while each case is different, it shouldn’t take a year to remove the boat, but about 160 days.
In January, there were 18 derelict boats in Charlotte County. In March, there were 24. Almost half of these boats are abandoned in Englewood’s Lemon Bay, and others are in Charlotte Harbor and the Peace River between Charlotte Harbor and Punta Gorda.
Horning said the confusion has come from municipalities not understanding how the new law impacts derelict boat removal.
“All I know is the program works in Monroe, Escambia, Citrus, Bervard, Walton, Jupiter, and Sana Rosa counties and Jacksonville through our (FWC) joint efforts,” he said. “The thing is, FWC will not tell another law enforcement agency what to do. We can offer guidance, show how we do it or do it together. This is why I’m coming to speak to local law enforcement and their attorneys. I will be bringing ours to answer questions.”
Before Horning meets with local officials, there is a public meeting for the West Coast Inland Navigation at 10 a.m. April 5 at the Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave. The group will discuss the final multi-million dollar budget which includes $115,500 for regional boat removal. If the county applies for the derelict boat removal program, it will have to supply 25 percent of the funding while the grant would cover 75 percent of the costs.
“This is Justin McBride’s meeting,” Horning said. “We cannot invite Roger (DeBruler) or the county attorney, a county commissioner who has gotten derelict boat complaints — or anyone. We can just hope that the right people are in the room so we can teach them and see if they want to be partners with us or do it on their own.
“The grant money will continue to be given out until it’s all gone. That means there’s $800,000 still up for grabs to remove derelict boats.”
