The Rotary Club of Rotonda recently honored Becca DeRosa with the Ann Dever Child Advocacy award. Pictured are, from left, Blair Milliken, Geoffrey Mead, Barbara Knodel, Charles Smith, Kim Ridge, Rotary of Rotonda president Alex Wilson, Linda Stevens, Allan Schildknecht and Becca DeRosa.
Becca DeRosa was honored recently with the Ann Dever Child Advocacy Award. Her name was added to the plaque at the Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park. DeRosa, right, is pictured with Rotonda Rotary Club member Linda Stevens and club president Alex Wilson.
ENGLEWOOD — The Rotary Club of Rotonda recently honored Becca DeRosa with the Ann Dever Child Advocacy Award.
The club conveys the award on a deserving child advocate in the community.
DeRosa is a member of the board of directors for Kids’ Needs of Greater Englewood, a group that Dever founded in 2009 with Tom Dignam, Marcia Louden and a few other community leaders.
“I can’t think of a person more worthy,” said Linda Stevens in an email to The Daily Sun. “She has dedicated so much of her time to Kids’ Needs of Greater Englewood.”
Stevens is a member of the Rotonda Rotary, and a longtime supporter of Kids’ Needs and other community causes.
“Ann lost her battle with cancer in October of 2009, but her legacy lives on because of caring and loving people like Becca. I felt the love coming down from heaven this morning. Thank you Becca for making the world a better place,” Stevens wrote.
DeRosa’s name was added to the plaque at the Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park that lists previous honorees.
Kid’s Needs collects and distributes school supplies, clothing, toiletries, holiday assistance, lunch programs for children, and helps kids attend summer camps, school programs and earn scholarships. Its volunteers are always seeking donations of items and funds to help continue their mission.
The Rotary Club of Rotonda, formerly the Rotary Club of Placida, meets 7-8 a.m. each Wednesday at The Hills Restaurant, 100 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. For more information, email info@placidarotaryclub.com or like the club’s page on Facebook.
