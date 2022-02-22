TALLAHASSEE — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking the public to donate money to help state tornado victims.
DeSantis and the Florida Division of Emergency Management on Tuesday announced a donation portal to provide immediate relief for disaster survivors impacted by the tornadoes.
The announcement came one week after the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced it was denying the state's claims for funds, saying the severity and magnitude of the damage was not beyond the capabilities of state and local governments.
“We cannot continue waiting on the federal government to provide relief to these Floridians,” DeSantis said in a statement Tuesday. “After meeting with survivors last week, it’s clear they still need our help. We’ve helped community leaders launch this portal to expedite assistance for impacted residents and we’re going to ensure they get help.”
State officials said donations would provide direct assistance to "our disaster survivors."
“The Division is working around the clock to connect disaster survivors with this vital resource, which will help them recover faster and begin to rebuild after experiencing extensive devastation,” said Kevin Guthrie, director of Florida Division of Emergency Management, in a statement.
The state is partnering with the Charlotte Community Foundation to collect and disburse donations for disaster survivors. All donations made through the FloridaDisaster.org/Assistance portal are tax-deductible, officials said.
Disaster survivors can also request assistance through the website. The site provides disaster survivors with information on how to register an account through the portal and how to request assistance.
Donations "will be prioritized for survivors whose homes were assessed as being destroyed or sustaining major damage, per FEMA criteria through previous Joint Preliminary Damage Assessments. The State is coordinating with Charlotte and Lee counties to connect survivors directly with the portal," the news release states.
The National Weather Service confirmed that six tornadoes touched down in Southwest Florida early Jan. 16. Two E-1 tornadoes destroyed 12 mobile homes in the Gasparilla Mobile Estates park in Placida and in Village of Holiday Lake in the Gulf Cove area, both in Western Charlotte County. Several other homes were damaged.
An EF-2 tornado in South Fort Myers with winds of up to 118 miles per hour. A total of 158 homes were destroyed or severely damaged and about 300 people were displaced.
If you are a survivor whose home was determined to be destroyed or sustaining major damage, you can call 833-930-3707 to be connected with the donation portal. The donation portal call center is available to survivors seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
