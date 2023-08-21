Sarasota County Courthouse

Sarasota County Courthouse

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Thomas DeSane to the Sarasota County Charter Review Board on Monday.

DeSane is a security supervisor for CoolToday Park, spring training home of the Atlanta Braves, in Wellen Park.


   
