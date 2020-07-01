The moratorium on evictions and foreclosures has been extended by a month by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who signed the extension last night roughly four hours before the previous extension was set to expire.
The new moratorium expires on Aug. 1.
DeSantis had not given any indication ahead of time about possibly signing the extension but signed it around 8 p.m. last night. The news of the signing became public just before 9 p.m.
The moratorium does not mean people do not have to pay back rent or previous mortgage payments when the moratorium expires. It simply means the payments are delayed until the moratorium expires.
The moratorium was put into place in response to high unemployment and underemployment rates because of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
