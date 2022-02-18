FORT MYERS - Gov. Ron DeSantis will be speaking Friday morning in Fort Myers.
DeSantis will be joined by Florida Department of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie.
The news conference is slated to take place at a mobile home community on the southwest side of the city, according to a media advisory.
Earlier this week, Federal Emergency Management Agency denied financial assistance to victims the tornadoes that hit several mobile home parks in Charlotte and Lee counties on Jan. 16.
It said it did so after reviewing the situation.
"It has been determined that the damage from this event was not of such severity and magnitude as to be beyond the capabilities of the state, affected local governments and voluntary agencies,” FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell wrote in a letter to DeSantis.
FDEM is appealing.
“While we begin the decision appeal process, I want to reassure Floridians that the division is committed to supporting recovery efforts,” Guthrie stated Wednesday. “We’ll continue to work with our local and federal partners to provide relief to impacted residents and ensure all types of disaster assistance is made available.”
A state assessment determined 158 homes were destroyed or sustained major damage from the tornadoes in Charlotte and Lee. In Charlotte, there were 12 destroyed structures; 15 with major damage; and 13 with minor damage, according to Charlotte County Emergency Management Director Patrick Fuller.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
The man is not worth listening to.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.