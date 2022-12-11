ROTONDA WEST — More than two months after Hurricane Ian devastated the area, the people of Rotonda West showed their grit and put on an event to welcome in the holidays.
The community’s annual holiday parade was canceled due to the destruction caused by Ian on Sept. 28, and the traditional Gazebo Lighting and Boat Parade were in jeopardy of the same.
But Rotonda West Association President Andy VanScyoc told members it was important to go ahead with the event in whatever form it had to take.
The community responded.
Many groups including various RWA committees, the Rotonda Cruisers – also known as the Rotonda Yacht Club — local fire departments, the Rotonda West Woman’s Club, the Classic Car Club, Blacken Blues BBQ, local band The Elderly Brothers, and Santa Claus himself, helped make it happen.
Karen Harvey, the director-manager of the event, said she was elated with the outcome.
VanScyoc, a local boat skipper and charter member of the Rotonda Cruisers, explained the obstacles that these captains had to overcome.
Hank Barstow’s house was flooded and his boat was flipped with one of its pontoons ripped off. He was able to make the parade.
Pat Bradey’s home was severely damaged and buried in ruble, yet she decorated at the last minute and made the show in her battered vessel.
Bryan Cox, Steve Reed, Kevin Walsh, and Pattie Cowin overcame their Ian problems and made the parade. The Long Meadow contingent of Jeff Nicholas and Dennis White brought their boats, and Doc Coombs stepped in when my second driver canceled the day of the event.
“My thanks go out to the skippers. Many had to take time away from working on their damaged homes to prepare boats and help us achieve the magic number of 10,” VanScyoc said. “I am damn proud of all of these folks.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.