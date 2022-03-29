SARASOTA — In a complete break from the published agenda Tuesday, Sarasota County Commission Chairman Alan Maio initiated a discussion about a pending contract with the conservative-leaning company Rumble.
In October, commissioners approved an economic development incentive grant of up to $825,000 to assist the company to offset costs associated with relocating employees for its new headquarters on Longboat Key.
A formal contract with Rumble has not yet been approved by commissioners.
But Rumble has come under criticism for its continued airing of Russian propaganda on its platform following that country’s invasion of Ukraine.
Outside the commission meeting, dozens of people waving blue and yellow Ukrainian flags protested the commission's support of Rumble on Tuesday morning.
Calling it the “wrong project in the wrong community,” Commissioner Nancy Detert moved that the county no longer pursue a contract with Rumble, which Commissioner Ron Cutsinger seconded.
“All of us are horrified by what we see going on over there, and I don’t want to be any part of that,” Cutsinger said.
But in what Detert termed “an unfriendly amendment,” Commissioner Christian Ziegler amended her motion to call for an end to the incentive program, upending Detert’s motion.
With the amendment then passing on a 3-2 vote with Detert and Maio dissenting, Detert’s call to not pursue the contract with Rumble then failed by the same vote, with only her and Maio supporting it.
Acknowledging at the outset that he would not support Detert’s motion, Ziegler went on a long discourse about the issue.
“This (Detert’s motion) is made in response to public outcry based on a lot of misinformation,” Ziegler said. “We are reacting to news and political activists.”
Ziegler aimed his criticism primarily at an opinion piece in the Sarasota Herald-Tribune that he characterized as factually mistaken and full of misinformation.
“We’re litigating what business can and can’t do,” Ziegler concluded. “It’s more of cancel culture.”
With the failure of Detert’s amended motion, commissioners ultimately decided that they did want to have a discussion about the incentive program at their next set of meetings in April.
Two speakers at the ensuing open to the public session took issue with the commissioners lack of action.
“I don’t care about Rumble being here — but not on our dime,” Adrien Lucas said. “You’re still kicking Rumble around like a hot potato. Deal with it.”
Cathy Antunes added her own thoughts as well.
“Rumble was bad enough in October," Antunes said. "It could be seen as benefiting someone’s personal business network. It should be rescinded immediately.”
PROPAGANDA, PROTESTERS SAY
Outside the Sarasota County Administration Center, protesters shared similar opinions.
"I think Sarasota can find a better way to spend $825,000," said Karen Hall, who was standing with the crowd of protesters.
Hall said she was outraged about taxpayers' money going to the company that is "spreading Putin's propaganda."
While Hall was just a "concerned citizen," many people from Ukraine or of Ukrainian descent were passionate about the protest against Rumble.
"This is pure propaganda, and Rumble is making its money from Putin and the people that support him," said Ivanka Olesnycky, of Venice.
As part of an analogy to COVID-19 and its variants, Olesnycky said Rumble was a "variant" of Russia that was "creating an outlet for dangerous propaganda outlets."
Since Olesnycky and her husband's parents fled from Ukraine in the 1940s, she was concerned about any support, especially through taxes, going toward a company with supposed ties to Russia.
"The regime is really evil," she said about the Russian government.
While the aim of the protest was to get the commissioners to rescind any support for Rumble, Nestor Olesnycky said he didn't think the County Commission would actually do it.
"We can't just lie down and say, 'Yes, you win,'" Olesnycky said.
The protesters along the sidewalk received honks and praise from drivers passing by.
After waving flags outside, many of the protesters went into the meeting and stood along the back wall with their signs.
Following the discussion between commissioners, the Ukrainian supporters and protesters were left confused.
"Bizarre to say the least," said Esta Powell, of Venice.
Ruta Jouniari disagreed with how the commissioners handled the discussion on Rumble and that nothing came of it.
"They just bought themselves two weeks because there was too much heat on them," Jouniari said.
