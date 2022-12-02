John Catterson is among hundreds of Boca Royale residents who oppose a planned development that will bring construction traffic through their neighborhood. “The issue is road safety,” Catterson told Sarasota County Planning Board members Thursday night.
The new Boca Royale East neighborhood is part of the Winchester Ranch parcel, adjacent to the Wellen Park subdivision but outside the North Port city limits. It is just east of Boca Royale Golf & Country Club.
The filed plans for Boca Royale East show roads and homesites coming to land between Boca Royale in the northern end of Englewood and Wellen Park in North Port. Residents of Boca Royale don’t like the idea of additional traffic coming through their community.
SARASOTA — By a slim margin, Pat Neal’s plan to extend Boca Royale development east into Winchester Ranch was approved by the Sarasota County Planning Commission on Thursday night.
After a two-hour public hearing, the advisory board - by a 3-2 vote - recommended approval of the development named Boca Royale East.
But about 25 Boca Royale residents who waited nearly three and one-half hours to have their say implored the commissioners to deny one piece of Neal’s application.
Besides the rezone petition to allow for construction of 825 new homes — which residents did not oppose — was a request by Neal to amend the existing Winchester Ranch critical area plan to allow access to the 507-acre parcel bordering Boca Royale to the east through the existing streets of Boca Royale.
It was the prospect of more construction vehicles rumbling through their neighborhoods that had residents voicing opposition with 550 residents, almost a third of the community, signing a petition against the interconnection.
“The issue is road safety,” John Catterson told commissioners. “This CAP amendment will destroy our way of life for the next two years.”
Catterson, who is an attorney, also questioned Neal Communities' ownership of the roads within Boca Royale Golf & Country Club, a crucial element for access to the property.
There is no access to the proposed development from the east as construction of Preto Boulevard and an extension of Keyway Road has not yet occurred.
Kevin O’Brien, another of the 10 residents who spoke, was more graphic in his testimony. He called the proposed use of roads in Boca Royale a “dangerous situation.”
“Somebody is going to get hurt,” he warned of the heavy construction vehicles driving the streets that are frequently used by golf carts.
Anticipating Catterson’s opinion on ownership, Ed Vogler, an attorney representing Neal Communities, testified his firm and a title company had extensively investigated the ownership of the country club and was of the opinion that Neal did own the roads.
Vogler acknowledged construction traffic was unpleasant.
“We regulate it and devise mechanics to control it,” Vogler said.
That argument and Neal Communities' status within Boca Royale as the master developer seemed enough to persuade three commissioners to vote in favor.
Planning Commissioners Martha Pike and Justin Taylor opposed the proposal.
In an email following the hearing, Catterson wrote, “I would say we were disappointed by the 3-2 vote but heartened that 2 of the 5 Commissioners sided with us. I think that serves as a tribute to the residents who appeared at the hearing.”
Catterson said they would continue gathering signatures on the petition and prepare for the next public hearing before the Sarasota County Commission in the months ahead.
