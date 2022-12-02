Winchester Ranch Boca Royale East

The new Boca Royale East neighborhood is part of the Winchester Ranch parcel, adjacent to the Wellen Park subdivision but outside the North Port city limits. It is just east of Boca Royale Golf & Country Club.

Developer Pat Neal plans a new community between existing Boca Royale and Wellen Park neighborhoods in the north part of Englewood. 

SARASOTA — By a slim margin, Pat Neal’s plan to extend Boca Royale development east into Winchester Ranch was approved by the Sarasota County Planning Commission on Thursday night.

After a two-hour public hearing, the advisory board - by a 3-2 vote - recommended approval of the development named Boca Royale East.


John Catterson is among hundreds of Boca Royale residents who oppose a planned development that will bring construction traffic through their neighborhood. “The issue is road safety,” Catterson told Sarasota County Planning Board members Thursday night.
The filed plans for Boca Royale East show roads and homesites coming to land between Boca Royale in the northern end of Englewood and Wellen Park in North Port. Residents of Boca Royale don’t like the idea of additional traffic coming through their community.

