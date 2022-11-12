ENGLEWOOD — Scott Libertore and Keith Farlow are looking beyond the rubble and piles of tree limbs left behind by Hurricane Ian in Englewood.
They are envisioning what can be possible after all the roadwork along West Dearborn Street is finished.
What they have in mind is a destination waterfront restaurant and living space that links Englewood’s traditional main street with Lemon Bay.
When completed, the plan could transform the underused west end of Dearborn Street and anchor the community’s historic business district.
“We want to reinvest in Englewood,” Farlow said about a community battered and bruised by Ian. “Englewood needs good news.”
The two want “to give back to the community” by creating a mixed-use residential/commercial property that will include a new waterfront restaurant overlooking the bay.
At the property now is Buchan’s Landing Resort, a cluster of small vacation rentals built decades ago.
Debbie Marks, manager of Sarasota County’s Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency, can envision what a new destination-type restaurant on the west end of Dearborn could do for the shopping district.
It would draw people from all around the Englewood area and neighboring communities. People could dine, walk, check out the mom-and-pop shops, discover the street’s other dining and entertainment establishments.
“That could be a catalyst, a focal point for Dearborn,” Marks said.
Brian Faro, a Realtor and past president of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce whose office is on West Dearborn, also believes the new restaurant would prove itself a major attraction for Dearborn.
West Dearborn Street is in the final stages of a year-and-a-half-long county street-scaping project that brings brand new sidewalks, angled street parking, brick-paved intersections along with benches, street lamps, signs, landscaping and other amenities.
But Faro suggested West Dearborn needs more than just an updated look, and the plan for a new restaurant could be key to a true rejuvenation for the area.
ROOTS IN THE COMMUNITYThe project is more than a development to Libertore and Farlow. Their childhoods are rooted in the Englewood community.
Libertore, along with his family, purchased the resort on 2.5 acres from Taylor and Cindy Meals. The Meals had earlier purchased what was a well-worn motel 11 years ago from Libertore’s father. The Meals transformed the motel with its boat basin into a destination for anglers and visitors to Englewood.
Libertore — whose investments also at Lemon Bay Plaza with Bob Wright and Libee’s Sports Bar & Grill across from Englewood Isles — said he felt it is important to return ownership of resort into his family.
Farlow Farlow — whose Farlow’s On The Water is a popular restaurant on Englewood’s Ainger Creek — also recalls Englewood fondly as a boy when his parents owned The Hungry Hound restaurant, in Palm Plaza.
The Buchan’s Landing restaurant will have its own distinctive cuisine, Farlow suggested.
Besides bringing more traffic to the street, boaters would be attracted to dock in the property’s 23-slip boat basin for lunch or dinner.
Libertore and Farlow hesitated from being too specific about their plan right now, since redevelopment of the property will need approvals from Sarasota County. They did commit themselves to employing local construction workers, other tradesmen and professionals.
“I’m excited,” Libertore said.
