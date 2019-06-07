ENGLEWOOD — Sheriff’s deputies and volunteers with the Englewood Cats are looking for information about a golf cart someone stole from the football and cheer organization this week.
The Cats had a cookout and open house Sunday afternoon at their home complex, the Larry Nicol Field at Ann Dever Memorial Park, 6791 San Casa Drive.
When the event was over and the park was cleaned up at about 11:15 p.m., a member of the organization parked the cart inside the equipment shed and locked it up, according to a report from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
On Wednesday, someone at the park noticed the shed had been broken into the shed and the cart was missing, and informed the board of directors.
This is the second time the cart has been stolen from the park. It was found, and, up until last week, had been at Thoroughbred Golf Carts for the past two months for repairs.
The cart is a 1998 Kalik Club Car value at $2,600. It is maroon with a cream-colored top. Board members said there was some writing on the cart that was peeling off.
The organization was set to get the cart repainted in preparation for the upcoming season.
In addition to the theft of the cart, the shed sustained $500 worth of damage in the burglary.
The Sheriff’s Office reported the theft has been assigned to a detective, and anyone with information is encouraged to call 941-639-0013. Anonymous tips can be posted though the CCSO mobile app.
