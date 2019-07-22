GROVE CITY — Charlotte County sheriff's detectives are looking to question a man may have been involved in a stabbing of another man in Grove City on Monday.
Francis Wayne Smallwood Jr., 40, is being sought by authorities "to speak to him," authorities said Monday afternoon.
Deputies were called to a home on the 2000 block of Willow Avenue in the Englewood neighborhood at approximately 11 a.m. Monday for a reported stabbing, the CCSO reported.
One victim was transported by EMS for injuries related to the stabbing.
An Aeromed helicopter took the man to a trauma center.
Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit arrived at the home and began investigating.
On Monday afternoon, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office said detectives are looking for are looking for Smallwood "to speak to him regarding his involvement in the incident," the report states.
Smallwood was last seen without a shirt, wearing camouflage shorts and black/blue Nike Jordan shoes.
"He left the scene riding a black BMX style bicycle with white skull stickers," the report states
Anyone with information on Smallwood's location is encouraged to call the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office at 941-639-2101.
