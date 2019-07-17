By ROGER BUTTON
Businews Columnist
VENICE — Work is underway to enlarge Detwiler’s Farm Market, 1250 U.S. 41 Bypass, Venice.
The market shares the building with Venice Auction Company. A central dividing wall is being moved into the space occupied by the company to add much-needed space to the market.
Demand for its fresh vegetables and fruit, meats, fish, baked goods and other products has grown considerably since the market opened in a portion of the 47,000-square-foot building, which was built in 1974.
Store expansion is good for employees and customers but it will reduce space in the furniture, art and giftware showroom.
Beginning from humble roots, selling fresh fruits and veggies on the side of the road, Detwilers took their little business to the next level and Detwiler’s Farm Market was born.
Opening a store on Sarasota’s Palmer Boulevard started the growth, which led to expansion to Venice and University Parkway in Sarasota.
With a policy to buy local, high-quality produce from within 100 miles, the store supports the community and local economy. Sourcing from farms and ranches, the market also sells all-natural, farm-raised salmon from Norway, grass-fed beef from Missouri and chicken from Georgia.
Originally the building was occupied by Scotty’s Home Building Supply. At its peak there were 150 Scotty’s stores, but most had closed in 2005 prior to the great recession.
In 2003, the Venice building was acquired by current owner David Grolman, who operated it as an indoor market with rented spaces and booths for a period.
