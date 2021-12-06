Commercial Fund of Florida property in North Englewood

The Winter Park-based Commercial Fund of Florida LLC, represented by the Lakewood Ranch-based Icard Merrill law firm, wants to develop this 37-acre parcel in North Englewood with 420 units, including apartments along with some commercial. The property borders  State Road 776, Artists Avenue and North Elm Street, and is just south of Oak Farms Nursery.

 Google Map

ENGLEWOOD — The seed has been planted that could blossom into more than 400 units — including apartments and possibly a hotel-motel — on 37 acres of undeveloped land between State Road 776 and Artists Avenue in the northern part of Englewood.

Already, the idea of the development is stirring social media circles.

"Please don’t let this happen to our town — act now," Linda Haines posted on local Facebook pages.

Engelwood parcel map

This is the proposed layout of the community that is part of the developer's plan that was submitted to Sarasota County.

The Winter Park-based Commercial Fund of Florida LLC, represented by the Lakewood Ranch-based Icard Merrill law firm, still has several steps to take before their development plan reaches county commissioners for final approvals.

The developer will have plans first reviewed by county staff, and will also be expected to schedule a community meeting for the public can review and comment on the plans.

The developer, however, hopes to begin construction in 2022 on more than 37 acres, and be finished by the following year. The property itself is north of Artist Avenue, east of Elm Street with a portion abutting S.R. 776 (North Indiana Avenue). It's just south of Oak Farms Nursery.

Much of the pre-applicant plan is vague, suggesting many of the details have yet to be determined. However, the plan does suggest that the development will include as many as 420 multi-family units.

"(The) applicant proposes a residential, multifamily apartment complex and an assisted living facility (bed/unit matrix to be determined)," Rees wrote in a letter to county planners. He also suggested Englewood needs apartments.

However, the application does not indicate whether "workforce" housing will be part of the mix.

The commercial development will be held to five acres fronting on North Indiana Avenue.

Some people on social media were not against the project or apartments in Englewood, but Haines was part of the majority who worried what the impact will be on Artists Avenue and Elm Street.

