Development issues await Sarasota County

These live oaks on West Venice Avenue would likely be considered “grand trees” by Sarasota County codes. While these oaks are in the city of Venice and are on public right of way, other large trees on private property in Sarasota County may not be afforded the same protection as they have had for two decades.
The filed plans for Boca Royale East show a new neighborhood east of Boca Royale. It is adjacent to the Wellen Park subdivision, but outside the North Port city limits on a parcel called Winchester Ranch.
SARASOTA — Will commissioners loosen the existing protections for Grand Trees?
Will Sarasota County commissioners permit heavy construction vehicles to use the streets in the Boca Royale Golf & Country Club as access to a new development in Winchester Ranch?
These are two of the weightier issues facing commissioners as they meet Tuesday.
Based on social media posts following stories in The Daily Sun and the Siesta News Leader in December, public opposition is evident over proposed changes to the county’s tree code.
While the existing code allows the removal of grand trees for safety reasons, the proposed changes would allow removal if the trees unreasonable prevent the development of an existing lot, or the tree is located within an access point to a new lot and there is no other reasonable alternative.
The 20-year-old provision in the tree code defines grand trees as ones that exhibit “a unique and intrinsic value to the general public because of their age, size, and ecological value.”
While the grand trees proposal may draw a large crowd, a smaller contingent of Boca Royale residents are also likely to attend Tuesday’s meeting to protest the use of their narrow local roads by construction vehicles heading to the new development called Boca Royale East.
In early December, 25 Boca Royale residents made the trip to downtown Sarasota for the planning commission’s public hearing on Pat Neal’s rezone petition to allow for construction of 825 new homes in the first Winchester Ranch Development called Boca Royale East.
Those residents didn’t oppose the rezone petition, which gained a narrow 3-2 recommendation for approval, but did implore the planning commissioners to deny one portion of Neal’s proposal, namely, the use of their streets by construction vehicles to service the new development.
“The issue is road safety,” John Catterson, a Boca Royale resident, told commissioners at the December hearing adding, “This CAP amendment will destroy our way of life for the next two years.”
But Neal’s attorney countered that as the master developer of the golf and country club, Neal Communities owns the roads and streets and is entitled to use them for that purpose.
There is currently no access to the proposed Boca Royale East development from the east as construction of Preto Boulevard and an extension of Keyway Road has not yet occurred.
The public hearing for the tree code changes is listed as No. 49 on the commissioners’ agenda, and the Boca Royale East hearing as No. 51. Since commissioners changed the order of their meetings last year, there are no longer morning and afternoon sessions, meaning items listed later can be heard at the conclusion of the typical “morning” items, time permitting before their lunch break.
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Administration Center, 1660 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota and can be viewed on the county’s YouTube channel at https://bit.ly/3jfbFh9.
