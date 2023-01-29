 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured topical

Development issues await Sarasota County

  • 0
Grand trees

These live oaks on West Venice Avenue would likely be considered “grand trees” by Sarasota County codes. While these oaks are in the city of Venice and are on public right of way, other large trees on private property in Sarasota County may not be afforded the same protection as they have had for two decades.

 SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER

SARASOTA — Will commissioners loosen the existing protections for Grand Trees?

Will Sarasota County commissioners permit heavy construction vehicles to use the streets in the Boca Royale Golf & Country Club as access to a new development in Winchester Ranch?


Boca Royale East plan

The filed plans for Boca Royale East show a new neighborhood east of Boca Royale. It is adjacent to the Wellen Park subdivision, but outside the North Port city limits on a parcel called Winchester Ranch.
Pat Neal

Developer Pat Neal plans a new community between existing Boca Royale and Wellen Park neighborhoods in the north part of Englewood. It currently called Boca Royale East.

Email: barbararichardson996@gmail.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred