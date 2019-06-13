ENGLEWOOD — As people entered the Englewood YMCA lobby Wednesday, they may have seen something surprising.
Surprising, that is, if they hadn’t already smelled the fried chicken as they walked up to the door — or heard about it on social media already.
If the smell of fried chicken didn’t get their attention, the words “Home of the Original Chicken Sandwich” on the big, red, pop-up tent was sure to alert potential customers of the Chick-Fil-A kiosk. That and the line of people wanting a chicken sandwich or nuggets.
The kiosk is part of a market test by Chick-Fil-A to see if a franchise store could work in Englewood. A similar test has been going on in Venice, also utilizing the YMCA.
“We are bringing awareness to our corporate store and the people of Englewood that Chick-Fil-A is willing to come to them,” said Rick Michaels, owner-operator of Chick-Fil-A in Osprey.
“Currently there’s no stores in Englewood or Venice so we partnered with the YMCA to bring Chick-Fil-A to these communities. We can’t speak about where new franchises will go, but we want people to know we will leave the four-walls of our building and go to communities where there are no Chick-Fil-A stores.”
Around lunchtime Wednesday, about 20 people lined up for Chick-Fil-A inside the Y. They chose from a limited menu of sandwiches and chicken salad that did not include the chain’s waffle fries, since there was no way to keep them fresh and crisp.
Several times the customers had to part the line to let busloads of young day campers file past.
Meanwhile, Curtis Romp kept serving and ringing up orders.
“I’m here from noon until the food runs out. If it’s gone by 5:30 (p.m.), then I go,” said Romp, Chick-Fil-A sales and marketing director.
“We are at the Venice Y on Mondays from 12 to 6 and it’s been a big hit. We are finding the same is happening in Englewood,” Romp said. “One mom said it best. She said she’s so happy because going to the Y means ‘no cook Wednesdays’ for her family now that she discovered she doesn’t have to drive 35 to 45 minutes to the nearest Chick-Fil-A for dinner.”
Chick-Fil-A uses several tools to learn about who eats at its locations. It helps the corporation determine where to open new franchises.
“Anytime a customer takes a survey it asks for the ZIP code,” Michaels said. “The Chick-Fil-A app also helps track usage. When a customer pays with credit or debit it is linked to that person’s ZIP code.
“If there’s a high number of customers from a certain ZIP code, it brings awareness to our corporation that customers are traveling to get to their store. It could be time to open a new one in the ZIP code(s) where people are traveling from or at least it helps us make the case for a new store.”
Michaels said Chick-Fil-A encourages its owners to spend time in the community and support local groups.
“Even though Venice is 12 miles away from our store in northern Osprey, we’ve adopted that community and would like to do the same in Englewood,” he said. “We sponsor the Venice High School football and volleyball teams. Venice Little League, the Venice Soccer Association. We love those opportunities to work with these and other groups.”
Romp said Chick-Fil-A will remain at the Englewood Y on Wednesdays for as long as it’s a “good fit.”
“As I set up on Wednesdays, a line forms and it’s pretty long for a while,” Romp said. “I think Englewood likes Chick-Fil-A.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.