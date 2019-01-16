WEST VILLAGES — Bases are loaded and it's the bottom of the ninth for area Atlanta Braves fans who bought tickets for the inaugural game at CoolToday Park.
Tickets for the Spring Training contest went on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday and sold out by 11:45 a.m.
The March 24 competition against the Tampa Bay Rays is the only sold-out game for Braves spring training.
Spring Training begins in earnest for the Braves in February with all but one of those games in Lake Buena Vista at Walt Disney World at the ESPN Wide World of Sports.
That ends with their final game at Disney on March 23 against the New York Mets.
Their last game — 22 years after moving to ESPN Wide World of Sports — slides into the Braves new North Port home with its first game the next day.
The move to North Port will begin at 30-year commitment at the stadium.
Tickets went live on the Ticketmaster website at 10 a.m., and by 10:45 a.m. only the berm, which is the grass hill in the outfield, was left.
By 11:33 a.m. only a single seat remained in the third base outfield area and at 11:45 a.m. all of the tickets were sold out.
Tickets will allow fans access to the park starting at 1:05 p.m. March 24 before the first pitch at 4:05 p.m. Tickets are the last step before the park is fully opened.
The Braves spent Jan. 12 trying to hire staff for the park who will work eight events to start before being considered for full time.
According to Vice President of Florida Operations Mike Dunn, those hired for the eight March events, which includes the game will have an opportunity to go full-time at the park. CoolToday Park will be fully operational in April, according to Dunn.
Back in 2018, the Braves opened up ticket sales for season passes, which included the last March 24 game and the entire 2020 season, which will be played entirely at CoolToday Park.
The Braves plan to have CoolToday Park open year round, and a schedule of events will be made available in the near future, a date has not been set by staff.
For more on the Braves Spring Training and CoolToday Park visit www.facebook.com/CoolTodayPark.
Email aherrera@sun-herald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.