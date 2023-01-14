FEMA staff remains at Tringali Rec Center, 3460 North Access Road, Englewood. Hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The office is closed Sundays. It is also closed this Monday in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
ENGLEWOOD — While some other disaster recovery centers have closed, FEMA's location at the Tringali Center in Englewood remains open.
The North Port DRC location at the Shannon Staub Library closed Thursday night and will not reopen, according to FEMA.
However, FEMA representatives will stay at the Tringali Center to help people that have been impacted by Hurricane Ian, said La-Tanga Hopes, regional media specialist for FEMA.
"At this time, there is no defined closure date to be announced for this facility that can be shared with the public," Hopes said in an email to The Daily Sun. "Remember, FEMA will always operate in concert with the state and county by working within emphasized guidelines and identified needs."
The center at 3450 North Access Road in Englewood is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
The office will be closed Monday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
The facility is now working to support hurricane survivors in the following ways:
• Provide access and direct support to survivors needing to inquire or update information relating to their application.
• Act as a resource facility for survivors needing to provide supportive material and documentation that can also advance their application process.
• Survivors can also directly update FEMA about circumstances that could lead to having more financial support being allocated to their case should there be further needs.
• Make living situational needs referrals, or considerations for the Transition Sheltering Assistance program if an applicant’s living conditions or domicile habitability worsens.
Other agency support that can still be accessed there include the federal Small Business Administration.
Those looking for help may also use the FEMA mobile app or call 800-621-3362. The line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Help is available in most languages. People who use a relay service, such as video relay, captioned telephone or other service, can give FEMA the number for that service.
