FEMA staff remains at Tringali Rec Center, 3460 North Access Road, Englewood. Hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The office is closed Sundays. It is also closed this Monday in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

ENGLEWOOD — While some other disaster recovery centers have closed, FEMA's location at the Tringali Center in Englewood remains open. 

The North Port DRC location at the Shannon Staub Library closed Thursday night and will not reopen, according to FEMA.


