ENGLEWOOD — The diver rescued by first responders in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday was reported missing after his group's boat drifted away from his diving site, according to emergency responders.
The U.S. Coast Guard also noted that the rescue operation included helping passengers on that boat, which had begun to take on water when rescuers arrived.
The rescue mission involved not only the Coast Guard, but also the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, the Sarasota Police Department, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and the Englewood Area Fire Control District.
The Sarasota Police Department in particular posted several photos and a video of the mission on their Facebook page late Thursday afternoon, while the Coast Guard posted a video of their own.
According to authorities, passengers on the boat reported a missing 40-year-old man in the water off the coast of Englewood, about seven miles off of Manasota Key, around noon on Thursday.
They told responders that they had failed to lower the anchor on their boat, leading to it drifting away from the diver's location.
The U.S. Coast Guard deployed from Station Cortez, based in Bradenton, with other agencies offering support. The task force included at least one Coast Guard helicopter and underwater rescue units from several agencies.
The diver was originally reported as entering the water around seven miles off the coast of Englewood; several hours later, the diver was found approximately three miles from the coast with no injuries.
Authorities also noted that a second emergency came about after the two passengers on the boat reported that their boat was taking on water. The boat was eventually saved and was able to return to shore on its own power, escorted by federal and local marine units.
